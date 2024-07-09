The first monsters of the deep have arrived at Peterborough Cathedral ahead of a stunning exhibition starting next week.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition opens on Monday, and is set to introduce explorers of all ages to some of the most fearsome creatures ever to have ruled the waves.

The first exhibits have been arriving at the Cathedral this week, as preparations continue.

For more information, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/

The Cathedral exhibition is just the latest in a series of big events that have been held in the historic building – from the capsule that took British astronaut Tim Peake to space, through to Star Wars, with healthy dose of dinosaur life, the Cathedral has seen it all in recent years.

Here, we look back at some of those stunning exhibitions – and look forward to next week

