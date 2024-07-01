WATCH: Final countdown to major Peterborough Cathedral exhibition as Finny the shark visits Peterborough Lido

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monsters of the Sea starts on July 15

Anticipation is building as Peterborough Cathedral gears up for the grand opening of its highly anticipated Summer exhibition, Monsters of the Sea.

Running from July 15 to September 1, this spectacular event promises to captivate visitors with fascinating displays, interactive exhibits, and a deep dive into the mysteries of the prehistoric ocean.

The exhibition will showcase an array of sea creatures, from the modern day Great White Shark to the Plesiosaurus and the giant Livyatan Melville (you’ll be able to find out what that is at the exhibition!).

Finny visited Peterborough Lido as part of the countdown to the Monsters of the Sea exhibition

Adding a playful touch to the exhibition is Finny the Shark, the event’s lovable mascot who has been making waves around the city with his exciting escapades.

Finny's latest adventure took him to the Peterborough Lido, where he caused quite a stir! The surprise visit had swimmers and sunbathers alike buzzing with excitement, and photos of Finny's fun-filled day have been making the rounds on social media.

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Cathedral shared his excitement at the upcoming exhibition: "We are thrilled to host Monsters of the Sea this summer. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and individuals to explore the wonders of the ocean right here in Peterborough. Finny the Shark's adventures have already brought so much joy to our community, and we can't wait to see everyone at the exhibition."

With just two weeks to go, the final preparations are in full swing, and the team is eagerly putting the finishing touches to what promises to be a memorable and educational experience for all.