Walking On The Moon the latest out of this world attraction at Peterborough Cathedral

The Cathedral will be hosting a giant representation of the lunar surface, created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA from July 17 until October 31.

The 36m x 7m art installation, entitled One Small Step was originally created to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing in 2019, when it was shown at Lichfield Cathedral.

At Peterborough Cathedral it will transform a huge area of the floor in the north and south transepts, and under the tower, into an image of the moon’s terrain, showing all the craters and details of the lunar rock.

The exhibition will not be the first space themed attraction to visit the Cathedral in recent years.

In 2018 the Soyuz capsule that took British astronaut Tim Peake to the International Space Station (ISS) and safely back to earth was on display for a number of months.

The exhibition also included the giant parachute that brought the ship on its final journey back home, a space suit, and a virtual reality experience giving visitors the chance to experience the ride from the ISS to Earth.

During the time the Soyuz capsule was in Peterborough, a giant model of the moon was also hung from the ceiling.

Luke Jerram’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ used NASA photographs to create a scale representation of the moon - and provide a stunning backdrop for the capsule.

And in 2019, another of Luke’s works, Gaia - similar to The Musuem of the Moon, but using the Earth - was also displayed at the Cathedral.

The work was designed to encourage visitors to think about the future of the planet.

