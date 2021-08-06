Visitors to Peterborough Cathedral to get birds eye view of ‘the moon’

One Small Step by Peter Walker, sculptor, seen from the central tower of Peterborough Cathedral. Picture: Graham Williams

Moon with a View involves climbing up the stone steps of the Cathedral’s central tower in order to gain a bird’s eye gaze down onto One Small Step, the artwork by sculptor Peter Walker. This giant representation of the moon’s surface is laid out across the Cathedral between the north and south transepts. It is a reconstruction of the moon surface as photographed by the American space agency NASA.

Since opening at the Cathedral on 17th July, the artwork has attracted thousands of visitors to walk, run and roll on the lunar landscape but also to view it from above and gaze in awe at its craters and deserts. Moon walkers can also discover the exact spot where the lunar module Eagle landed in July 1969.

“This experience lies at the heart of how we’re engaging our visitors for this adventure”, said Henry Laprun who is coordinating the volunteers working at the event and guiding members of the public to the upper levels of the building. “The moon floor looks all the more amazing the higher you go and we’re hoping as many people as possible will take this opportunity to see the spectacular landscape.”

Moon with a View trips, which go right up to see the view over Peterborough from the top of the tower, take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays across August from 10.30am (last climb at 1.30pm), and on Thursday evenings during late opening between 6.30pm - 8.30pm (last climb at 7.30pm).

Moon with a View costs £6 per person is open to ages 8+ only. Ages 8-17 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Visitors can pay on the day in the Cathedral.