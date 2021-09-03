Vikings coming to Peterborough for weekend activity day

The event takes place tomorrow

Flag Fen will be hosting the event tomorrow (Saturday), with a range of activities taking place.

Visitors will be able to see them take on the local Anglo Saxons in battle – and meet warriors from both sides.

Families can get stuck in to Viking life with a children’s battle, and in they will be able to visit the Big Dig Tent, where they can learn all about an archaeological dig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admission charges apply: £5 children, £8 adults, £20 families (2 adults, 3 children). Under 5s free. Parking is free. Last entry is at 4pm.

The timetable on the day is:

10am Have a go archery

10:30am Exploring a Viking burial

11.30am Skirmish – weapons display

Noon Have a go archery

1pm Play performance

1.30pm Children’s battle

2pm Have a go archery

2.30pm Archery display

3pm Have a go archery