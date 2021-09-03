Vikings coming to Peterborough for weekend activity day
The Vikings will be coming to Peterborough for a weekend fun day.
Flag Fen will be hosting the event tomorrow (Saturday), with a range of activities taking place.
Visitors will be able to see them take on the local Anglo Saxons in battle – and meet warriors from both sides.
Families can get stuck in to Viking life with a children’s battle, and in they will be able to visit the Big Dig Tent, where they can learn all about an archaeological dig.
Admission charges apply: £5 children, £8 adults, £20 families (2 adults, 3 children). Under 5s free. Parking is free. Last entry is at 4pm.
The timetable on the day is:
10am Have a go archery
10:30am Exploring a Viking burial
11.30am Skirmish – weapons display
Noon Have a go archery
1pm Play performance
1.30pm Children’s battle
2pm Have a go archery
2.30pm Archery display
3pm Have a go archery
3.30pm Main battle