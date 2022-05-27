Peterborough's Vegan Market at Cathedral Square.

The market will take place on Cathedral Square between 10:30am and 4pm.

The market, run by Vegan Market Co, will give visitors a chance to get their hands on a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, and jewellery. There will also be a number of arts and crafts and charity stalls for all to enjoy. The stalls have been handpicked to highlight a selection of talented, ethical, and sustainable local businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough.”

The independent Peterborough Vegan Market is held on three dates over the year and will return once more in November.