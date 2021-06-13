This is when the National Garden Railway Show is coming to Peterborough

National Garden Railway Show

The one-day show - at Peterborough’s East of England Arena on June 26 - features at least a dozen scale railway modelling layouts on display, with live steam engines running along the tracks, as well as a great choice of traders and merchants who can help you get started on your garden railway project.

The show includes many features from previous years, including junior activities.

Pamela Newbould, senior event manager at the Arena said: “We’re delighted to welcome the National Garden Railway Show back to the venue, as not only does it attract garden and model railway enthusiasts from across the country, but also people from the Peterborough area looking for an unusual and unforgettable day out.”