Things to do in Peterborough for half-term and halloween

Scarewell is coming to Sacrewell

From Saturday, Nene Park has an exciting week of autumnal-themed activities and events for all the family - something for everyone to enjoy, from scarecrow making and an autumn colour walk to archery, climbing and broomstick making events.

In addition there is an autumn holiday trail, daily watersports pay and play activities at Nene Outdoors and boat trips on Overton Lake!

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pumpkin carving at Cherry Lane

There will be a trail up around Ferry Meadows for the half term holiday week. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, hunt for questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize.

Pay & Play at Nene Outdoors:

Make a splash with a full range of Pay and Play activities on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 6pm each day. Daily watersports activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and the friendly and experienced members of staff are always on hand to offer advice and ensure you are safe at all times. You can also hire bikes at Nene Outdoors to explore the wider Park!

Take a boat trip:

Join the Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery's ghost walk. Photo: John Moore

Take a trip around Overton Lake in the eco-passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lakes and the River Nene around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips will run at various intervals each daily throughout the week or you can book onto a special wildlife cruise on October 23.

Lakeside Farm Shop Food Fair

Browse and sample some of the locally grown and sourced produce from the Lakeside Farm Shop at the Food Fair just in front of the shop at Lakeside, Ferry Meadows on Saturday (23rd) from 10am-4pm.

Fungi Foray Walk and Talk

Half-term fun at Nene Park

Discover the wonderful world of fungi with Jonathon from Fen Fungi on Saturday (23rd) from 10am to 3pm. Suitable for anyone aged 16yrs+, it costs £10 per person.

Wildlife boat cruise

Wyndham’s near-silent motor means that she is the ideal craft for wildlife watching. Go on a cruise along the River Nene (Saturday, 23rd, 9.30am-11am) where swans, geese and other water fowl will glide alongside the boat. Wildlife highlights may include Herons, Kingfishers and the elusive Otter! Cruises last approximately 1 hour 30 minutes and a member of the team will join you on the cruise to make sure you don’t miss anything and help you learn more about the wildlife you observe.

This event is suitable for 10 yrs+ and tickets cost £12 per person.

Half-term fun at Nene Park

Make a scarecrow

Sign up in a group to make a scarecrow (Sunday, 24th, 10am-1pm), which will be on display in the Park for the half term week. All materials: straw, newspapers and a sack head are provided. Members of the public will be invited to vote for their favourite scarecrow and there will be a prize for the scarecrow (makers) with the most votes. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £6 per scarecrow.

Autumn Colour Walk

Join Ranger Sophie on Monday (10.30am -12pm)for a walk around Ferry Meadows looking at the variety of plants that provide the splendid autumn colours. Suitable for 12 yrs+ and tickets cost £2.50 per person.

Tree hunts and Broomsticks

On Tuesday , Wednesday and Friday (10am-2pm) find the witch’s lost items in the trees and she’ll reward you with your very own broomstick to fly away home on. Children will make their broom stick from the Park’s wood resources. This event is suitable for 5 yrs+ and you need to book for a group (max. 4 including one adult) at a cost of £10 per group.

Scarewell is coming to Sacrewell

Archery

Archery sessions will run throughout the day on Tuesday (11am-3pm) at Oak Meadow, so why not book to have a go? Suitable for 8 yrs+ and costs £8 per person.

Make a bird box

Go along on Wednesday (10.30am-12pm)and make a nest box under the guidance of the rangers. Birds will use the boxes to roost and shelter in the winter months and will then get ready for nesting in spring next year. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £8 per box.

Climbing wall

The climbing wall will be outside Nene Outdoors for the day next Thursday (11am-3pm) so book in for a climbing session. Are you brave enough to reach the top?

It is suitable for adults and children 4 yrs+ and a session costs £8 per person.

Autumn Wreath Making Workshop

Design and make your own autumn wreath with Florist Gemma from Emilee Rose on October 30 . There are morning and afternoon sessions to book onto. All materials provided including an oasis wreath, and a selection of green foliage. Suitable for 6 yrs+. £25 per person.

Community Litter Pick

Help keep the Park clean and green on October 31 from 10am to 12pm. Pick up a litter picker and bin bags from the Visitor Centre in Ferry Meadows and see what you can collect. How about coming in Halloween fancy dress too?

From seeking out the witch’s lair and hunting ghosts and ghouls hidden throughout the farm to picking your own pumpkin, Sacrewell Farm becomes Scarewell from Saturday.

On arrival at the farm, just off the A47 near Wansford, you’ll receive your Scarewell passport and a map, highlighting all the spooky goings-on across the site.

And each passport includes a sweet activity at Stamford Heavenly Chocolates in the Artisan Courtyard.

Children are encouraged to dress up and wear a scary costume, with prizes for the best ones.

Running until October 31, the Scarewell @ Sacrewell event is being run on a pre-booked basis only.

A Scarewell at Sacrewell passport costs £12.75 per child (aged two to 12) and includes two timed activities, one pumpkin and entry to the farm and Playbarn. Adult entry costs £6.43 and under twos and carers can enter for free. Concessional entry for annual and seasonal pass holders is also available. Additional pumpkins can be bought for £4.10.

To book visit www.sacrewell.org.uk

Families can get in the spirit of Halloween with a series of spooktacular half-term events hosted by City Culture Peterborough.

Flag Fen Archaeology Park will open to the public for its first Halloween season since becoming a year-round attraction. From October 25 to 31 youngsters can follow a Witch’s Trail around Flag Fen and get their hands dirty in the Beastly Burials dig tent to excavate a selection of ghoulish items.

The world-famous Bronze Age site is also inviting parents and children to don their scariest outfits for a costume competition running throughout the week. The winner will receive a family ticket to Flag Fen’s Winter Solstice event in December.

Activities taking place at the archaeological site over October 30 and 31 include wand making, face painting and ghost stories in the round house.

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery is holding a series of Halloween-themed craft sessions for families on October 26, 27 and 28, and at The Mini Vine on Bridge Street on October 27. The museum’s popular evening ghost walks are also returning; participants aged eight and over will be regaled with spooky tales from across the city centre by a costumed guide.

Brave souls aged over 14 can walk the hallways of the most haunted building in Peterborough after dark with the museum’s Halloween Horror Night on October 30. Ghostly visitors will be brought to life under candlelight in a night of dramatised tours. Places are limited for both the ghost walks and Halloween Horror Night.

City theatregoers can enjoy several Halloween-inspired performances at the Key Theatre including ‘The Greatest Musician’ magic show on October 27 and ‘Dead Men’s Eyes’, a portrayal of two chilling tales from author M R James, on October 30. Families can watch ‘The Addams Family 2’ for £3 on October 23 and 27, with further shows to be announced, as part of the theatre’s family film offer.

To round off the theatre’s thrilling Halloween calendar, fans of cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ can join an interactive screening of the film on October 31. Fancy dress is not obligatory but highly recommended.

At Werrington and Orton Libraries children aged over four can make creepy finger puppets at a Halloween craft session on October 30.

Inflatable theme park InflataNation has announced a money-saving offer for its ‘Heroes and Villains’ themed Halloween extravaganza.

From October 25 to 31, bouncers at their site in the PE 1 retail park will be offered 15% off advanced bookings.

Whether it’s a comic book favourite or a movie scoundrel, arrive dressed as your favourite goodie or baddie for even more fun on inflatable activities including blow-up slides, assault course and climbing wall.

InflataNation founder Matt Ball said: “We always try to get into the spirit of Halloween and this year is no different.

“As well as inviting people to come dressed up as their favourite hero or villain, we want to offer bouncers a discount on our popular sessions as a way of saying thanks for their support.”

Along with the site being kitted out in full ‘Heroes and Villains’ garb, there’s all the usual fun including a Gladiators-style duel, assault course, bouncy bubbles, giant ball pool and thrilling drop slide.

More at www.inflatanation.com

Cherry Lane garden centre in Peterborough, is offering customers a hauntingly good time this Halloween with pumpkin carving workshops for children.

Taking place on October 28 and 29 at the garden centre on Gunthorpe Road, Paston, the spooktacular one hour sessions will give children the chance to choose their pumpkins and carve them with haunting Halloween designs including ghosts, ghouls and ghastly grins.

The workshops, hosted by spookily dressed Cherry Lane staff, will also include fiendishly fun games, a Halloween cookie and a glass of witches brew. Prizes will be given for the best pumpkin design, as well as spookiest fancy dress costume and top dancer in a zombie dance off.

Tickets for the pumpkin carving workshops cost £5.99 per child, with accompanying adults free (up to two adults per child).

Each workshop starts at 9am on the selected day. Spaces are limited and must be booked online in advance – see www.cherry-lane.co.uk