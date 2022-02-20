The return of the Huntingdonshire History Festival

Huntingdonshire History Festival is returning

The last festival in 2019 had events based in Huntingdon, Ramsey, Sawtry and St. Neots and included reenactments, guided walks, lectures, children’s activities and film nights as part of a calendar of over 150 free events, which over 10,000 people attended.

The 2022 festival will be launching with a large scale Civil War reenactment on Castle Hill, Huntingdon, over the weekend of July 2nd-3rd, reliving the events of August 1645 when King Charles I attacked the garrison of Huntingdon.

The festival is looking to expand this year to include a wider variety of events across Huntingdonshire including guided historic town tours, nature walks, a series of talks, ghost walks, concerts, children’s activity days, artists workshops and pop-up exhibitions.

Festival secretary, Matthew Calleway, says: “We are really excited to be delivering a festival of events again and showcasing to residents and visitors the incredible and varied local history in our community”

As in previous years all events will be free with tickets available to order in advance on Eventbrite.