The out of this world exhibition on display now at Peterborough Cathedral

Since Saturday (July 17), the Cathedral has been hosting a giant representation of the moon’s surface on the floor across the north and south transepts, and under the tower.

The 36m x 7m art installation, entitled One Small Step, has been created by the renowned sculptor and artist Peter Walker using imagery from NASA.

It was originally created to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Lunar landing in 2019, when it was shown at Lichfield Cathedral.

The artwork will remain in place until October 31 and in the meantime, the Cathedral will be hosting several lunar themed events. This includes A Moon with a View, where visitors will be given the opportunity to see the installation from above and then climb to the top of the Cathedral tower to admire the view.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, said: “

“We are very excited that we have been able to secure this exhibition for Peterborough.

“Half a century on from the first moon landings, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we hope this will not only be great fun for children to explore, but an opportunity for all of us to rekindle our imaginations and ask the big questions about our place in the universe.”

To see what you can expect, look below or visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/onesmallstep.aspx.

