The Daleks have arrived! Excitement builds as the first exhibits arrive ahead of Peterborough's major Doctor Who exhibition

Excitement is beginning to build ahead of the world-leading Adventures in Time and Space Exhibition which is arriving in Peterborough this summer.

The city’s museum will play host to the exhibition between May 3 and November 2, which will evolve throughout its time in the city.

Doctor Who fans will not have to wait much longer to see explore a world of the show’s most iconic monsters including Cyberman, Weeping Angels, Silurians, Sontarans and of course the iconic Daleks!

A few lucky residents were able to catch a glimpse of one of the Daleks arriving at the museum on Friday afternoon (March 7). A team of monster builders and museum officials were on hand to meet meet him, along with Council Leader Dennis Jones and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes; both of which have welcomed the impact the exhibition is set to have on the city and the museum itself.

After selection Tom Baker and Patrick Troughton as their favourite Doctor Whos respectively, both spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph at their excitement about the upcoming exhibition.

Cllr Jones said: “It is beyond exciting, this is something I have grown up with all my life. I remember the very first episode and there was just something about the start of Doctor Who that was majestic. When the regenerated you know who was coming up but the way they did it was always one of the iconic moments of television.

"To have this exhibition in Peterborough is a fabulous piece of history.”

Mr Pakes said: “I grew up on the BBC and loved Doctor Who and still remember that excitement when I used o hear that music on a Saturday afternoon.

"Doctor Who is all about regeneration and this exhibition is going to regenerate Peterborough by bringing people into the city.

"It’s been a tough time for the city and many of its residents and the museum has been part of that as well but what we’ve seen with the Labybird exhibition, some of the works going on and now this Doctor Who exhibition is that we’ve got some really good times coming!

Tickets for Adventures in Space and Time are available now and are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for 16-year-olds and under. Tickets will be booked in time slots and are available at peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/dalek.

