Teddies to make one giant leap for bear kind at Peterborough Cathedral

The event takes place next week

A 90 minute children’s activity session taking up the theme of the artwork ‘One Small Step’ by Peter Walker will be held at the cathedral as part of the lunar exhibition currently being held.

Children will explore the story of that first moon landing and take part in Astronaut Training by making a mission badge, solving logic puzzles, making teddy a parachute - and seeing the parachute in action from high in the cathedral, and taking their teddy plus his parachute safely home with them.

The event will cost £6 per child for the 90-minute activity session. Price includes a teddy to take home.

Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

There will be three sessions a day - at 10am, noon and 2pm - each day from Monday, August 2 until Saturday, August 7.