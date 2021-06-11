Summer Solstice celebration to mark full opening of Peterborough’s Flag Fen - including an evening with Francis Pryor

Flag Fen

The evening with Francis Pryor will come after a day of celebrations at the site.

Ticket price (£35) for the Francis Pryor event, which starts at 6pm, includes hot food, a hardback copy of Francis Pryor’s ‘The Fens’ book and the opportunity to get the book signed by Francis at the event after a question and answer session.

Tickets for an evening with Francis Pryor should be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-fens-and-flag-fen-an-evening-with-francis-pryor-tickets-158619837203

Francis Pryor is one of Britain’s most distinguished living archaeologists. He has served as President of the Council for British Archaeology and has written and presented series on Britain BC, Britain AD and The Real Dad’s Army - although he may be best known for his regular appearances on Channel 4’s Time Team. In 1999 he was awarded an MBE ‘for services to tourism’.

The Flag Fen Summer Solstice, which is sponsored by City College Peterborough is a ticket-only event that will provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy special activities at the city’s world- famous Bronze Age attraction.

Children will be able to enjoy a treasure hunt trail with their families and take part in fun challenges as they explore the unique landscape and its attractions.

The reconstructed roundhouse will be the site of storytelling sessions and there will be various demonstrations of traditional heritage crafts throughout the day.

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume to celebrate summer solstice - flower fairies and warriors are welcome!

There will be a variety of stalls with gifts to buy and hot and cold food options. Visitors will also be able to enter a prize draw to win a year’s free entry for a family of five (under 5s free) to Flag Fen.

A range of new activities have also been announced, including performances by Peterborough Morris, a local group keeping the energetic English tradition of Morris Dancing alive; Live music performances by Pennyless. This talented instrumentalist duo sing lively and mystical songs from folklore history; Demonstrations of traditional heritage crafts, including making dyes from plants, willow weaving and prehistoric skills, such as making axes and arrowheads

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture and recreation at Peterborough City Council, said: “The team at City Culture Peterborough has been keen to showcase the very best of what Flag Fen has to offer and a celebration of mid-summer provides the perfect backdrop.

“Everyone’s super excited to be welcoming visitors back to a safe event that can be enjoyed without having to sacrifice any of the planned activity that children will engage with, learn from and most importantly, have fun taking part in.”

Spaces are limited to ensure safety and the event is repeated twice on the day, starting 10am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm. Each slot has staggered arrival times, which people can specify when booking.

Tickets should be purchased in advance (£10 per car). Admission on the day will be only to pre-purchased tickets.

Visitors must wear a face covering in indoor areas unless medically exempt. Please note that dogs will not be allowed to this event (except guide dogs). Flag Fen will be closed to general visitors on the day of the event.

To book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/flag-fen-summer-solstice-tickets-156715212419