Summer celebration for re-opening of Peterborough’s Flag Fen

Sponsored by City College Peterborough, the Flag Fen Summer Solstice is a ticket-only event that will provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy special activities at the Bronze Age attraction.

Children will be able to enjoy a treasure hunt trail with their families and take part in fun challenges as they explore the unique landscape and its attractions.

The reconstructed roundhouse will be the site of storytelling sessions and there will be various demonstrations of traditional heritage crafts throughout the day.

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume to celebrate summer solstice - flower fairies and warriors are welcome!

There will be a variety of stalls with gifts to buy and hot and cold food options. Visitors will also be able to enter a prize draw to win a year’s free entry for a family of five (under 5s free) to Flag Fen.

Cllr Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture and recreation at Peterborough City Council, said: “The team at City Culture Peterborough has been keen to showcase the very best of what Flag Fen has to offer and a celebration of mid-summer provides the perfect backdrop.

“Everyone’s super excited to be welcoming visitors back to a safe event that can be enjoyed without having to sacrifice any of the planned activity that children will engage with, learn from and most importantly, have fun taking part in.”

Spaces are limited to ensure safety and the event is repeated twice on the day, starting 10am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm. Each slot has staggered arrival times which people can specify when booking.

Tickets should be purchased in advance (£10 per car). Admission on the day will be only to pre-purchased tickets.

Visitors must wear a face covering in indoor areas unless medically exempt.

Dogs will not be allowed to the event, except for guide dogs.

Flag Fen will be closed to general visitors on the day.

To book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/flag-fen-summer-solstice-tickets156715212419.