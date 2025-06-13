Stunning exhibition of Jeff Cummins art featuring projects for Doctor Who, Paul McCartney and Bruce Lee to open in Peterborough

A stunning new exhibition celebrating the artwork of renowned artist Jeff Cummins will open at Peterborough Museum on Saturday (June 14).

The ‘Right Between the Eyes’ Exhibition will offer visitors a walk through Jeff’s career, which has spanned over the last 50 years.

Jeff kicked off his career as an illustration artist gaining fame for his artwork of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, which saw him featured many times on covers for Kung Fu Monthly before going onto find fame for his Doctor Who illustrations for the covers of the Target Novel rangers and later for Virgin Publishing’s Doctor Who New Adventures.

Jeff’s Doctor Who artwork will feature in the exhibition, which ties in well with the ongoing ‘Adventures in Space and Time and Exhibition’ that is currently running at the museum until November.

Doctor Who artwork by Jeff Cummins.

Jeff’s love of Doctor Who runs deep, as he recalled: “When I was nine or ten, when my dad redecorated the bedrooms in our house and stripped all of the wallpaper, he allowed me to draw on the walls.

I came back to North Wales ten years ago where I grew up and we found a Dalek I painted when I was that age! Perhaps its a prophetic!”

Cummins also painted several covers and inserts for BBC Radio Times magazine and book jackets for Penguin, Harper Collins and Simon & Schuster.

He is also well known for his work in the music industry, having worked with music legends designing album covers, for example Paul McCartney (Wings Over America, Thrillington, Temporary Secretary, Say Say Say and This One) and working with Whitesnake, Yes, Silver Sun and with the prolific album cover design gurus Hipgnosis.

Artwork by Jeff Cummins.

Excitingly, the exhibition has actually been donated original artwork from 1970s that is owned my McCartney himself.

Jeff said: “I’m very excited. The exhibition will feature lots of original artwork, little bits of memorabilia and will tell the story of my journey through my career.”

To find out more. visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/right-between-the-eyes.

The exhibition is free to ender and will run until September 21.