Sports taster day for kids returns to Peterborough's Central Park

Peterborough children will get the chance to try out different sports and activities at a special event in Central Park next month.

Friends of Central Park will be holding the third annual sports taster day in the park on Saturday, June 14.

The free event, called Activate, gives children a chance to try out different sports and activities offered by local sports clubs and activity providers. Basketball, karate, parkour, rugby, tennis, pickleball, cricket, yoga and bowls, among others, will be on offer this year for children to have a go at. Children receive a sticker card and collect stickers as they try the sports, and collect a free gift at the end.

The event, aimed at children aged from 7 to 14, will run from 11am – 3pm.

Last year's event

“In previous years we’ve had up to 800 children at the event,” said Steve Harknett, Secretary of Friends of Central Park. “It’s been hugely popular with families who have fun at the event, and also learn about different sports and maybe sign up to a sports club. Sports clubs find the event really useful to advertise themselves.”

Children and their parents are encouraged to bring their bicycles along to Central Park, as bike repairers Brucie’s bikes will be there to provide free safety checks and minor repairs, funded by Central Co-op Food and Central Co-op Funeral. The Co-op are also promising free fruit kebabs to children.

National Literacy Trust Peterborough will also be at the event, giving away books on a sports theme.