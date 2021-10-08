Spooky goings-on as Scarewell comes to Sacrewell near Peterborough

Scarewell is coming to Sacrewell

On arrival at the farm, just off the A47 near Wansford, you’ll receive your Scarewell passport and a map, highlighting all the spooky goings-on across the site.

And each passport includes a sweet activity at Stamford Heavenly Chocolates in the Artisan Courtyard.

Children are encouraged to dress up and wear a scary costume, with prizes for the best ones.

Running from Saturday October 23rd to Sunday 31st, the Scarewell @ Sacrewell event is being run on a pre-booked basis only.

A Scarewell at Sacrewell passport costs £12.75 per child (aged two to 12) and includes two timed activities, one pumpkin and entry to the farm and Playbarn. Adult entry costs £6.43 and under twos and carers can enter for free. Concessional entry for annual and seasonal pass holders is also available. Additional pumpkins can be bought for £4.10.