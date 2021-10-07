Spooktacular series of events to raise spirits for Peterborough families during half term

There are a range of halloween activities taking place during half term

Flag Fen Archaeology Park will open to the public for its first Halloween season since becoming a year-round attraction. From 25 to 31 October youngsters can follow a Witch’s Trail around Flag Fen and get their hands dirty in the Beastly Burials dig tent to excavate a selection of ghoulish items.

The world-famous Bronze Age site is also inviting parents and children to don their scariest outfits for a costume competition running throughout the week. The winner will receive a family ticket to Flag Fen’s Winter Solstice event in December.

Activities taking place at the archaeological site over 30 and 31 October include wand making, face painting and ghost stories in the round house.

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery is holding a series of Halloween-themed craft sessions for families on 26, 27 and 28 October and at The Mini Vine on Bridge Street on 6, 13, 20 and 27 October. The museum’s popular evening ghost walks are also returning; participants aged eight and over will be regaled with spooky tales from across the city centre by a costumed guide.

Brave souls aged over 14 can walk the hallways of the most haunted building in Peterborough after dark with the museum’s Halloween Horror Night on 30 October. Ghostly visitors will be brought to life under candlelight in a night of dramatised tours. Places are limited for both the ghost walks and Halloween Horror Night.

City theatre-goers can enjoy several Halloween-inspired performances at the Key Theatre including ‘The Greatest Musician’ magic show on 27 October and ‘Dead Men’s Eyes’, a portrayal of two chilling tales from author M R James, on 30 October. Families can watch ‘The Addams Family 2’ for £3 on 23 and 27 October, with further shows to be announced, as part of the theatre’s family film offer.

To round off the theatre’s thrilling Halloween calendar, fans of cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ can join an interactive screening of the film on 31 October. Fancy dress is not obligatory but highly recommended.

At Werrington and Orton Libraries children aged over four can make creepy finger puppets at a Halloween craft session on 30 October.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture and recreation at Peterborough City Council, said: “There are plenty of activities to keep both children and adults entertained across the city during half term and Halloween.

“Flag Fen is now open all year round so for the first time, families have the opportunity to take part in an excellent selection of events this Halloween. Flag Fen is a really important attraction with celebrated international status, and our Halloween offering is the start of many more exciting events to come in this unique setting.”

For further information on the Halloween events:

Flag Fen: email [email protected], call 01733 864468 or visit Flag Fen - City Culture Peterborough

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery: email [email protected], call 01733 864663 or visit Museum & Art Gallery - City Culture Peterborough

Key Theatre: email [email protected], call 01733 207239 or visit Key Theatre - City Culture Peterborough

Werrington Library: email [email protected] or call 01733 864282