Spooktacular half-term fun for all the family in Peterborough

Half-term fun at Flag Fen

There’s plenty for families to do this half-term enjoying some pumpkin and Halloween inspired fun across the city.

Here’s a look at what to expect at Nene Park, Flag Fen, the city centre and Sacrewell farm.

NENE PARK

26 - 28 October - Try out the free Speedring Pump Track at Lakeside in Ferry Meadows. With bike-friendly mounds and banked turns, it’s a fun way for all ages and abilities to ride, play and practise your skills. Sessions run three times a day at 10am, 11.40am and 1.20pm, each lasting 90 minutes. Suitable for ages 3 and up, the track is free to use, with all equipment provided or the option to bring your own bike.

Half-term fun at Ferry Meadows

Monday 27 October - Indoor Archery

Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian at Nene Outdoors! Sessions are £13 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

Monday 27 October - Tree-Tectives

Uncover different tree species and create your very own tree encyclopedia. Suitable for ages 7 and over, tickets are £6 each.

Tuesday 28 October - Meeting Magical Mammals

Spot small mammals like voles, mice and shrews and learn all about habitats, diets and features. Suitable for ages 7 and over, tickets are £8 each.

Tuesday 28 October - Charming Worms

Try your hand at charming them to the surface, hunt for the longest and shortest, then make a wormery to take home. Suitable for ages 2 and over, tickets are £6 each.

Wednesday 29 October - Wildlife Boat Trip

Hop aboard the electric boat for a guided lake and boat trip. Enjoy stunning views of Ferry Meadows and discover its amazing autumnal wildlife with one of our rangers.

Suitable for ages 12 and over, tickets are £18 each.

Wednesday 29 October - Family Gardening at Nene Nursery

Take part in a variety of seasonal gardening activities at Nene Nursery. All ages welcome, it’s £6 per child and just £2 for under 5s. Free for accompanying grown-ups.

Wednesday 29 October - Climbing Wall

Sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children age 4 and over. Sessions are £13 per person.

Thursday 30 October - Autumn Crafts for Kids

Forage for natural treasures and let your creativity run wild with hands-on-crafts. Suitable for ages 5 and over, it’s £6 each.

CITY CENTRE

Saturday 25 October

Grab the kids for a day of dress-up, tasty treats, and the chance to win family cinema tickets at a free, spooktacular trick-or-treat trail from 11am until 3pm.

Organised by Peterborough Positive, in partnership with Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, the trail will feature 10 city centre shops and businesses, some of which will be hiding Halloween characters for families to discover. Trail maps will be available to collect from the museum.

Participating families are encouraged to dress up in their most fang-tastic costumes and follow the trail to uncover the spooky characters. Children who successfully solve each Halloween character's tricks will be rewarded with a variety of treats, including offers from participating businesses, free activities, and, of course, traditional trick-or-treat sweets.

National Literacy Trust Peterborough, will be giving away free books to trail participants, adding some extra Halloween excitement!

FLAG FEN

October 25-31

Wander through the enchanted forest and handpick your perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch. Get creative – carve your pumpkin to take home or design a pumpkin scarecrow for the scarecrow gallery. Unleash your inner witch or wizard with a broomstick-making workshop led by Wenzel the Wizard or Whizzy the Witch. Brave the spooky scarecrow trail and test your courage in the straw maze Unearth mysteries in the dig tent with beastly burials waiting to be discovered. And gather in the roundhouse to toast marshmallows over a crackling fire .

SACREWELL FARM

Until October 31

Take part in the Halloween Trail, visit the Pumpkin Village, enjoy an Eerie Animal Talk, and listen to Treacherous Tales at the Mill.

Families can also explore all of Sacrewell’s fantastic facilities, from meeting friendly farm animals and strolling scenic autumn walks to enjoying the extensive outdoor play areas.