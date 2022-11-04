Spectacular lantern parade to light up village

The original lantern parade project in France

The parade, on November 12, is the result of months of planning by community-arts organisations Peterborough Presents, French / UK performance company La Septima and residents of the village.

The parade is in honour of the “Drakes Christmas Lights”. From the 1980s to 2000s, George and Christine Drake would create the most amazing light displays that took over their home. It attracted thousands of people from in and around Eye and they raised a lot of money for charities.

Eye Lantern Parade will bring the local community together to celebrate the village, people and winter traditions of the area. Inspired by Christmas light displays and the history of the village, residents will parade through it with beautiful handmade lanterns – creating some winter cheer.

One of the lantern making workshops in Eye

Lots of groups from across the village have been involved in making paper lanterns or creating performances. Groups include: Eye Women’s Institute, Eye Primary School, Eye Youth Group, Eye Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, residents at The Spinney, Froglife, EAPS, Bright Lights and lots of residents in public workshops.

Together they have made about 150 hand-held paper lanterns from willow and tissue paper.

On the night, there will be performances by local groups alongside La Septima which is leading the procession. The parade will feature musicians, small circus performers and more. Those attending on the parade are invited to light themselves up. Houses along the route are encouraged to decorate their windows to help bring a bit of cheer to the dark nights.

The parade will start at the back of Manor Farm Community Centre and end at St Matthews Church, lasting approximately one hour. Eye High Street will be closed from just before Bath Road to Crowland Road for the duration of the parade. Temporary bus stops will be available in Crowland Road and Cartmel Way.

Community producer, Keely Mills at Peterborough Presents says: “I can’t wait for the lantern parade. I grew up in Eye so it has been a particularly special project to work on. Light Up Eye is our first project in the village. We will be working with local residents to think about other creative and cultural projects they want to see happen over the next couple of years.”

Jonathan Ben-Shaul, lead artist at La Septima, which launched the project two years ago in Burgundy, France. added: “We love to encourage communities to tell stories with their lanterns and over the last month of lantern workshops in Eye, we have seen exactly that - in bucketloads. Whether it be fish with articulated mouths, a model of Eye brickworks or a goat’s head - there has been no limit to the creativity. Eye inhabitants, its architecture and its rich history continue to be a rich source of inspiration for us. We cannot wait to bring some of these stories to life.”

There are more public lantern making workshops on November 5 and 6. Email [email protected] to book your place.