Showcase Peterborough offers free ticket for watching three movies

Showcase Cinema de Lux Peterborough is delighted to offer any cinemagoers who watch three films there until December 31st a free ticket to use in January 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exclusive offer means film fans can enjoy some of the biggest upcoming blockbusters, or flashback favourites, and earn themselves a freebie along the way!

This year has been a cinematic feast so far, and there’s still so much more to look forward to. Customers can catch the UK’s current number 1 film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, experience the emotional depth of It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, or prepare for a thrilling ride with the action-comedy duo of Deadpool and Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the rest of the year is shaping up to be a movie lover’s delight too! Musical fans will be able to take a trip to The Land of Oz, with Wicked, starring Ariana Grande, hitting screens on November 22nd.

Photo by Jeremy Yap on Unsplash

Or, visitors can travel to Ancient Rome with Gladiator II, released a week earlier on November 15th. And for families, the delightful Paddington in Peru will see the return of everyone’s favourite marmalade sandwich loving bear on November 8th and Moana 2 hitting the big screen on November 29th. To round off the year, December sees the release of Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3, both in time for Christmas

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We are delighted to offer Peterborough cinemagoers the chance to earn themselves a freebie on us! All visitors need to do is watch any three films between September 1st and the end of the year, and we’ll reward them with a free ticket to be used in January 2025.

“We have some unmissable films being released over the next couple of months - .from action to comedy and romance to family, there really is something for everyone to enjoy until the end of 2024, not to mention our classic Flashback films like the original Star Wars trilogy and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy which will also be screening alongside the latest blockbusters.”

To find out more, or to book tickets at Showcase de Lux Peterborough, visit the website: www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/event-cinema/25581-enjoy-a-january-visit-on-us-peterborough/