Shaun the Sheep celebration to bring "baa-rilliant" fun to Peterborough

Families are expected to flock to a “baa-rilliant” celebration heading to Peterborough - as Shaun the Sheep arrives in the city for a series of fun-filled events.

Running from July 28 to August 31, the city-wide celebration promises to offer creativity, fun and outdoor discovery – all based around the popular film and TV character.

From interactive trails of Shaun the Sheep sculptures and musical vegetables to welly wanging and haybale hurdles – there’s a host of things to keep all ages entertained.

The event, which is sponsored by Queengate Shopping Centre, takes place in and around the Cathedral and city centre.

Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing at the Cathedral said: "This summer is all about reclaiming the city centre as a space for families to explore, play and connect.

"With Shaun the Sheep leading the way, we’re seeing incredible collaboration across Peterborough - from cultural venues to shopping centres - we are all working together to create a vibrant, welcoming city centre experience. It’s another brilliant example of what can happen when the whole city pulls in the same direction.”

Activities include:

• Sculpture trail: Explore Peterborough and spot a colourful cast of Shaun the Sheep sculptures in unexpected places. Each one is uniquely designed by artists - how many can you find? The trail begins at Queensgate Shopping Centre and ends at the Cathedral.

Among the many activities is a trail of Shaun the Sheep sculptures designed by different artists.

• A.R. Trail: Bring the city to life through an augmented reality trail that blends digital fun with real-world exploration. Scan, discover, and interact with Shaun and friends using your phone.

• Farmathlon Live: Get moving with this hilarious family challenge inspired by country sports (with a Shaun the Sheep twist!). Expect hay bale hurdles, welly wanging, and lots of laughs.

• The Vegetable Orchestra: Enjoy the wonderfully weird and wacky sounds of instruments inspired by vegetables. A fun, interactive musical experience the whole family will love.

A spokesperson for the event added: “This city centre collaboration promises a summer of family-friendly entertainment that brings art, play and community to the heart of Peterborough.”

Events are ticketed. For more details, and for entry prices, visit Peterborough Cathedral’s website.