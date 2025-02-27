Search is on for Stamford's Poet Laureate

The annual Stamford Poet Laurate competition, held since 2012, to find a local poet to hold the honorary title of Poet Laureate for one year, opens on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​ Throughout the year the Poet Laureate will work with Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford Town Council and within the community to support the thriving poetry scene and develop opportunities to make poetry part of the life of the town.

Entrants need to write a poem (on any theme) and send it to [email protected], along with the entry form that can be found via the Stamford Arts Centre website, by the closing date April 17, along with a short plan of what they would like to do with their year as Poet Laureate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If shortlisted, they will be invited to perform their poem at the Stamford Poet Laureate Final on April 30 at Stamford Arts Centre.

Last year’s winner, Caroline Avnit, Photo: Scott Coe

A panel of judges will decide on a winner, including the Stamford Mayor and the current Stamford Poet Laureate Caroline Avnit.

The competition is open to anyone 16 years or over. The work must be original and of any length but must not take any longer than 4 minutes to perform.

The winner must be available to attend local and civic events and write poems for specific Stamford activities. The level of commitment is not too demanding, and they will be well supported!

They will also work closely with Stamford Arts Centre to promote and raise the profile of poetry within the community and to be the face of poetry in Stamford.