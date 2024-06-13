The sights, sounds and smells of a British fairground are back in Peterborough as the Cherry Fair re-opens.

Scores of families headed to the Embankment for the opening weekend last week with some of the bigger rides drawing the biggest crowds.

However, traditional attractions, such as the dodgems, remained as popular as ever.

The fair will open again tonight (June 13) and runs until Sunday (June 16).

It will be open from 6pm until 10pm on weeknights, and from 2pm until 10pm on weekends.

Thursday night will be ‘cheap nights’ with all rides costing just £1.50 per person.

