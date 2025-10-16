Say goodbye to The Main Event on a Final Knees Up Tour

The Main Event will be embarking on a final knees up tour

They have been part of the Peterborough pubs and clubs live music scene for the past three years or so – but The Main Event have announced they are taking a break.

Lou and Ollie have cited family and work commitments for the decision not to gig in 2026 – but before they put their instruments away they have a Final Knees Up Tour in November and December.

Look out for the duo in November at Fletton Club (2nd), The Yard Of Ale (28th), and The Boulevard Club (29th), then in December at The Top House at Coates (27th) before finishing at The Shed Taproom & Deli (28th).

THURSDAY 16th:

See Bilk at The Met Lounge this weekend

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - four artists from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab!

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

Lonesome are at The Met Lounge this weekend

FRIDAY 17th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJs Lez and Luke present 80s Boat Party – for those who know how to party, always a good night! From 8pm.

The Met Lounge has The MVT Small venues Tour headlined by Essex rockers Bilk with support from The Portland and Ellis D.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Marcus Hughes from 7pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Neil Diamond tribute show from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted present Echonalia, Goddammit Jeremiah and Fyzz Wallis Band from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Resident DJ MrNash presents “Brownsuga” from 9pm – 2am playing 90s, RnB, hip hop, swing and soul. £5 entry from 8.30pm – proceeds to Devika Care Company.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Skip Intro.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm. Popular 5-piece band playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers. SATURDAY 18th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Met Lounge has an album release gig featuring Lonesome.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Jeffs & Booga from 7pm.

The Shed Smoke House, Cowgate, has Bourbon Jacks from 2pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 80s tribute band.

The Ostrich Inn has The Collins Doherty Project from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DB5.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 4am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after 11pm, £10 after midnight.

Charters has Black Dog Murphy from 10pm .

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Vicky.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Morning Glory from 9pm. Top Oasis tribute band playing all the chart hits and specially selected album tracks. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has 4 Play - a 4-peice Pop & Rock covers band. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £5 members, £7 non-members.

SUNDAY 19th:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Jess Orestano from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm.

Charters has Tommy Philpot – upbeat acoustic covers and originals from 3pm.

Brewery Tap has Industry night hosted by DJ Rob from Top Notch Entertainers from 8pm. Karaoke and more! Perfect for those who work in hospitality/reality.

TUESDAY 21st:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.