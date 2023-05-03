Royal treasures on display showing special link to coronations

The Grimsthorpe Castle exhibition

The exhibition features unique royal treasures and allows you to experience coronation history at first hand.

“We wanted to give visitors the experience of getting a front row seat at the coronation,” says Emma Miller, Grimsthorpe’s curator, “the collection on display really gives you a sense of the spectacle and formality of this incredibly important occasion in British history.

"Visually, it’s incredibly moving and impactful, something that all generations can appreciate.”

See the robes worn by George II at his coronation in 1727 along with the largest collection of thrones outside the royal palaces.

Magnificent items from the most expensive coronation in history, impressive state portraits and the table on which Queen Victoria signed her coronation oath will give you a front row seat at coronations through the centuries! Exhibits will be brought to life by associated paintings, prints and photographs, revealing their original context in the dazzling theatrical pageant of the coronation ceremony.

The highlight of the exhibition, on until July, is the Norman Hartnell dress and headdress worn by Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby as Maid of Honour to Elizabeth II in 1953.

Tickets and times at https://www.grimsthorpe.co.uk/