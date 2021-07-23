Roarsome Dino event hits Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

Roar & Seek is at the shopping centre for the summer holiday until August 30 and is free for all visitors to enjoy.

For the first fortnight, pre-historic experts are on hand to keep children safe from the roar-some Raptors and explain how these creatures once ruled the earth, then shoppers will go it alone using the centre’s new app for guidance.

Anyone who takes a raptor selfie and uploads it to social media with the #RoarAndSeek hashtag will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a family ticket to Gulliver’s Dinosaur Park and Farm in Milton Keynes.

As part of Queensgate’s Dino Event, 15 dinosaurs will be ‘roaming’ the centre in an augmented reality experience suitable for all ages.

There is no need to book tickets for the event. Those who are keen to get involved should download the free Roar & Seek app for full access to the AR trail experience.

Everyone who completes the trail has the chance to be entered into a prize draw to win a weekly prize which includes a £50 Queensgate gift card.

And all little explorers who complete the trail will be invited to collect a dinosaur colouring book and sticker sheet as a reward for their hard work from the customer information desk outside O2.

