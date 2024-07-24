Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of the Red Arrows will be able to see the famous display team flying over the skies of Peterborough on Thursday (July 25).

The Red Arrows will be completing a transit route from RAF Waddington in Lincoln to RAF Leeming, close to Northallerton in the north of England.

The flight path is set to see the plans cross close to Spalding before flying down past Deeping St Nicholas, Crowland and then over Peterborough, including flying directly over Werrington, South Bretton, Orton, Stilton and then onto Woodwalton on their way to RAF Wyton.

The display team are expected in the vicinity of Spalding at 12:06pm before reaching north east of Haddon at 12:08pm.