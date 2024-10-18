There are a large variety of pumpkin patches only a short drive from the city for families to enjoy.
Below are a selection of the best.
1. Hill Farm, Oundle Road, Chesterton
Pick your own pumpkins is now open. No booking or entry fee required. The picking is open between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday to Friday. 10-4PM Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Hill Farm
2. Skylark Farm, Manea Road, Wimblington
Halloween Week of Wickedness priced at Child £16, Adults £14 and under 3s free. "A spooky twist on our famous Maize Maze & Funyard! Plus, pick your own pumpkin available to all ticket holders too for an extra fee." Photo: Skylark Farm
3. Ketton Pumpkins, Holme Farm, Ketton
Open weekends from October 5, then all week long from 21st Oct-27th. Opening times 10am to 4pm. Photo: Holme Farm
4. Bowthorpe Park Farm
The pumpkin patch is £6 for adults and children with toddlers and Under 2s going free. There is a 15 minute booking slot but that is just to ease the flow on arrivals onto the site but visitors can stay as long as they wish. Photo: Bowthorpe Park Farm, Manthorpe, Bourne