It may only be March, but Peterborough’s Lido is preparing to open for the 2023 season.

Outside may still be a little chilly, but the heated pool at the historic attraction will open on Saturday, April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The iconic and much loved Lido will be open every day during the Easter holidays, followed by a reduced timetable until the summer season starts at the end of May.

The Lido opens this weekend

Most Popular

A Lido spokesperson said: “As we head into Spring, we’re keeping everything crossed for a mild Easter. Even if it’s not though, the pools at the Lido are heated, which not everyone seems to realise.

"We know that some people would happily swim at the Lido all year round, so we’re delighted to be able to open nice and early again this year. We look forward to welcoming back our regulars and also seeing some new faces enjoying a swim.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re planning for an action-packed season with our popular early morning swims returning on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Our main pool, teaching pool and splash pool will be open for all the family to enjoy.

"We are also introducing some new aqua fitness classes and yoga sessions, along with a number of special events over the next few months.”

As well as heated pools, the Lido features covered terraces for relaxing, showers, lockers and private changing facilities. There’s also a large grass area, children’s play park and the Lido Café, which serves refreshments, hot food and ice cream.