Popular vegan market returns to Peterborough this weekend

Vegan market on Cathedral Square. Roberta Poli and Ellie Wilcock from Nood Bakers EMN-210718-123017009

The market, put on by Vegan Market Co, returns to the city centre for the first time since July and will bring with it a variety of vegan street food, artisan

bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented,

ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers. We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough!”