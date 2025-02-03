Popular Thomas steam engine returns to Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway for the first time in 2025

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:35 BST
Thomas is one of the biggest attractions at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway.

One of the most popular attractions at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway- the Thomas steam engine- is almost ready to hit the tracks for the first time in 2025.

    The first Thomas branch line weekend will take place on February 15 and 16.

    An all-day ticket on Thomas's branch line allows people to travel on the selected lines or all of the Thomas shuttles that run from Wansford to Yarwell and back.

    Thomas at Orton Mere, Nene Valley Railway.placeholder image
    Thomas at Orton Mere, Nene Valley Railway.

    Travel to Peterborough is available on the Thomas shuttles with a Rover ticket.

    Tickets are priced at £6 each.

    If you want to travel to Peterborough and enjoy a longer ride, a Rover ticket will be required, which for ages 3+ will include the Thomas trip.

    Children between the ages of one and two will just require a £6 Thomas ticket. Under 1s ride free.

    The dates Thomas will take passengers are:

    - February 15th & 16th - March 22nd & 23rd - April 26th & 27th - June 28th & 29th - July 26th & 27th - August 30th & 31st - September 27th & 28th

