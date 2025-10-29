Fright fans are in for a treat as Chantelle Demeur-Worlding and her family have, for a fourth year, turned the interior and exterior of their home in Howland, Orton Goldhay into a mini Halloween theme park.

Doors first opened on Monday (October 27) and will continue until the big night on Friday (October 31).

One of the unique things about the house is that there is an SEN hour each day between 5 and 6pm before the regular opening hours of 6:30 to 9pm. On Friday, the house will open an 5 to 9pm with no SEN hour.

There is no charge for entry but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to Niemann-Pick UK.

Chantelle’s niece Kara sadly passed away last month (aged 6) due to the rare genetic condition.

Niemann-Pick UK is the only charity in the UK which helps to support families living with a child diagnosed with the condition.

The charity is in particular need at the moment after its head offices were destroyed in an arson attack in Washington, Durham last month

Last year, the house raised over £600 and hopes are to exceed that total this year. All of the money will be combined with the family’s other fundraising events, which include over 20 family members taking part in an inflatable 5K obstacle course in York as well as completing the Alton Towers 5k. So far, over £1300 has been raised.

Chantelle said: “The charity helped us with support throughout Kara’s life and they were there at the funeral to support us. They helped us to learn about the condition and come to terms with it. They have been absolutely amazing. If ever we have needed someone in the middle of the night to talk to, they have been there.”

To donate to the fundraising efforts for Niemann Pick UK, visit www.gofundme.com/f/niemannpick-awareness-campaign.

