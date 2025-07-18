Popular former Doctor Who companion Sophie Aldred to appear at Peterborough Museum to launch new book

Former Doctor Who companion Sophie Aldred is to make an appearance at Peterborough Museum this month!

Sophie, who played Ace on TV- alongside the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) between 1987 and 1989 will be appearing as part of ongoing ‘Adventures in Time and Space’ exhibition at the museum.

In fact, she still plats the role of Ace and came back during Jodie Whittaker’s last storyline in 2022.

Sophie has also appeared in a number of audio drams as the character.

Sophie Aldred, who played Ace.

As part of her appearance, Sophie will be launching her new book ‘Ace Jacket: The Inside Story,’

The book is a Doctor Who Celebration from Sophie Aldred and Doctor Who actors, writers, showrunners, and creatives!

The book will give readers a chance to read about some fantastically diverse stories set within a multiverse of Ace’s timeline as enjoy a Galactic Gallery showcasing a diverse selection of Ace jacket creations, made by fans.

The book also features a foreword by David Tennant (10th and 14th Doctor) an afterword from Chris Chibnall (showrunner for the 13th Doctor era), with contributions from more most of the surviving Doctors, in the form of Peter Davison (5th Doctor), Colin Baker (6th Doctor), Sylvester McCoy (7th Doctor), Peter Capaldi (12th Doctor), and Jodie Whittaker (13th Doctor).

As well as companions, past showrunners, writers, producers, villains, and monster makers.

Tom Dexter, from the exhibition team said: “The exhibition team are thrilled to welcome Sophie to Peterborough, to face the dreaded daleks once again! With so many items from her stories on display, her presence from her stories with Sylvester McCoy makes her character, Ace, a vital presence in the history of Doctor Who.”

To find out more about the exhibition, visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space.