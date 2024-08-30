Play your part in heritage preservation at Peterborough's Sacrewell Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sacrewell Farm has launched a special project aimed at restoring some of its historic agricultural equipment, including hay rakes, push hoes, horse ploughs, and carts – key elements in its rich heritage.

​This restoration effort is part of the upcoming Heritage Open Days next month, taking place on September 10 and 11 (10:30am – 2:30pm, and numbers are limited) and local volunteers with skills in DIY, restoration, preservation, or conservation are needed to help bring these historic items back to life.

This promises to be a unique chance to play a vital role in preserving Sacrewell’s heritage, ensuring these items remain a part of the farm’s story for future generations.

The restored equipment will be proudly showcased during its 60th-anniversary celebration at the end of September.

Melissa Gray, Charitable Activities Lead at the William Scott Abbott Trust, said: “Help from volunteers is invaluable to Sacrewell, part of the William Scott Abbott Trust charity. By dedicating your time and skills, you’re not just restoring equipment—you’re safeguarding our agricultural heritage. Your efforts ensure that Sacrewell continues to be a living testament to our farming roots, enriching educational experiences and enhancing the cultural value of our site.

"As a charity, we rely on the generosity and dedication of our community to keep history alive and accessible.”

For full details and to register your interest, email [email protected].