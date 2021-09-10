Places in Peterborough to visit as part of Heritage Open Days

Across the Peterborough, area this week there is:

J W D’Arcy, Jewellers, 7 Westgate.

A look behind the scenes on Saturday at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00 and Sunday at 10:00, 12:00, 14:00

All Saints Parish Church, Park Road, Peterborough

Saturday from 12:00 - 16:00 and Sunday from 12:00 - 16:00

Alwalton Church - St Andrew’s

Saturday from 1000-1600 and Sunday from 1000-1600

Cambridgeshire Chattels at Milton Hall, Milton Park

Monday at 10.30 and 14.30. Pre-booking required on 01733 267740.

Northborough Parish Church - St Andrew’s

Saturday from 11:00 - 16:00

Peterborough Cathedral

Friday from 09:00 - 17:00 (Candlelit event 18:30 - 22:00); Saturday from 09:00 - 17:00; Sunday from 12:00 - 15:00; Monday to Saturday from 09:00 - 17:00.

Railworld Wildlife Haven

Saturday from 10:30 -18:00 Guided tours at 11:00, 12:30, 14:00 and 15:30

St Andrew’s, Woodwalton

Sunday from 14:00 - 17:00

St Botolph’s, Longthorpe

Saturday from 10am to 4pm

St John the Baptist Church, Cathedral Square

Tuesday from 09:00 - 14:00

St Pegas Church and medieval wallpaintings, Peakirk

Saturday from 12.00 - 16.00

St. Margaret’s Church, Fletton Avenue

Saturday from 1300 - 1700; and Sunday from1300 - 1700

Thorney Village Talk and Tour (meet at the abbey)

Saturday from 1000-1600

Crowland Abbey

Friday from 13:00 - 17:00; Sunday 12 September from 13:00 - 16:00; Monday to Friday from 11:00 - 16:00.

St John the Baptist , Achurch near Oundle

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 16:00.

1. Peterborough's Heritage Open Days Heritage Open Days in Peterborough in September Photo Sales

2. Peterborough's Heritage Open Days Heritage Open Days in Peterborough in September Photo Sales

3. Peterborough's Heritage Open Days Heritage Open Days in Peterborough in September Photo Sales

4. Peterborough's Heritage Open Days Heritage Open Days in Peterborough in September Photo Sales