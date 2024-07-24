Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A head-to-head truck pull and children’s events will be added.

Peterborough's Strongest competition is to return to the city centre for a second consecutive year.

The competition will take place on August 10 in Cathedral Square with organisers promising it will be bigger and better than last year.

Organised by Peterborough Positive in partnership with Royals Gym, the event, which runs from 10am until 5pm, has been expanded to include a head-to-head truck pull and free ‘strongest’ activities for children, which will be provided by Vivacity Peterborough.

World Strongman Games athlete Craig Candler will be the competition’s head referee, while PJ Carter, current International Powerlifting League (IPL) Bench Press world number two, will take to the floor as the event's compere.

Categories include power stairs, axel press, deadlift and atlas stones. Competitors will be testing their strength in beginner, novice and intermediate levels with men, women and juniors all taking part.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “We're delighted to be bringing Peterborough's Strongest back to Cathedral Square for its second year. The event's expansion showcases our commitment to creating diverse, family-friendly experiences in the city centre and we’re looking forward to an even bigger turnout this time.

“Royals Gym do a magnificent job in assembling their Duellum structure in front of the Guildhall and they attract some of the very best athletes from around the region to take part. Peterborough’s Strongest has the potential to grow and become widely recognised as a must-see event in our city.”

Sam Fowler, founder of Royal's Gym, said: “Last year’s inaugural event for Peterborough was excellent for all involved. Competitors loved the historic backdrop and were grateful for the support from hundreds of spectators and the hospitality from nearby businesses. We’re really looking forward to returning and using the event to provide opportunities for athletes to compete in at different levels and abilities.

“We run several strongman competitions throughout the year and there’s something special about being able to stage the Peterborough one in the middle of the city centre. The addition of our truck pull event is certain to attract a crowd and we’re grateful to Peterborough Positive for linking with Vivacity to provide children with their own fun-themed athletic challenges.”