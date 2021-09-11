Peterborough’s German Doner Kebab extends opening hours beyond midnight

Peterborough’s German Doner Kebab restaurant has extended its opening hours beyond midnight.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 1:45 pm
German Donor Kebab shop at Bridge Street, Peterborough.

The restaurant has had its licencing application granted, which now see the premises on Bridge Street remain serving until 2am on Friday and Saturday and midnight, the remaining five days.

The chain, which has over 20 branches in the UK, previously closed at 11pm.

Hot food and nonalcoholic drinks will be served both eat-in or takeaway customers during the extended hours.