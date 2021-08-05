Peterborough’s Flag Fen offer free family tickets to key workers

Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

The Archaeology Park, which reopened at the beginning of June, is offering all key workers the chance to claim a free family ticket between Saturday August 14 and Friday August 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All that is required to claim the ticket, permitting entry for two adults and three children, is to show your work ID.

There is no requirement to pre-book.