Peterborough’s Flag Fen offer free family tickets to key workers
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 11:44 am
The Archaeology Park, which reopened at the beginning of June, is offering all key workers the chance to claim a free family ticket between Saturday August 14 and Friday August 20.
All that is required to claim the ticket, permitting entry for two adults and three children, is to show your work ID.
There is no requirement to pre-book.
The park is open between 10am and 4pm each day and gives visitors the chance to see how our Bronze Age ancestors lived in the re-constructed village.