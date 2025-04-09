Peterborough's Flag Fen fun this Easter

The new exhibition at Flag Fen is open over the Easter holiday

There’s fun – and eggs – to be found at Peterborough’s Flag Fen this Easter… and the chance to walk in the footsteps of bronze Age ancestors!

Every day until April 21, visitors to the archaeology park can take part in ​I-SPY-A-SAURUS – a prehistoric adventure and interactive Dinosaur Egg Quest.

Choose a mystery dinosaur egg, follow its colour-coded trail around Flag Fen, and discover which dinosaur is ready to hatch!

Your Egg Quest Includes:

Collect your activity sheet – Grab your Egg Quest sheet to guide your journey around Flag Fen.

Follow the trail – Track your egg’s unique colour-coded path to uncover your chosen dinosaur.

Interactive challenges – Work out the rope web in the roundhouse, solve puzzles in the museum, and take on exciting activities every step of the way.

Creative clay crafting – Sculpt your own dinosaur from clay to take home as a souvenir.

Dinosaur photo opportunity – Step inside a dinosaur themed photo-board for a roaring-good photo to share with friends and family.

And look out for the newest exhibition, "Flag Fen: The Story So Far...", featuring a remarkable reconstruction of part of the Bronze Age causeway that once stretched across this ancient landscape.

Supported by Historic England, the exhibition, which opened to the public on March 15, centres around a reconstruction of a section of the 3,500-year-old Flag Fen Causeway, crafted by specialists Wildwood UK.

Complementing this is a striking visual representation of the Bronze Age landscape created by Peterborough street artists Tony Nero, Jonnie Barton and Nathan Murdoch of Street Arts Hire.

Visitors can now walk along the fully accessible reconstructed causeway and immerse themselves in a landscape that prehistoric people would have journeyed through.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience how our ancestors would have navigated and interacted with the wetland environment of the time.

The original Flag Fen Causeway was a monumental structure built across what archaeologists believe was a sacred landscape, evidenced by the precious artefacts sacrificed to the waters surrounding it.

The reconstruction is the result of a collaboration with leading Fenland archaeology experts, including Bronze Age specialist Francis Pryor and Mark Knight of Cambridge Archaeological Unit, who have helped apply archaeological evidence to create an authentic experience for visitors.

The exhibition also highlights the urgent challenges facing the preservation of Flag Fen. The western half of the Bronze Age causeway is already at the limits of preservation as changing environmental conditions threaten this irreplaceable archaeological resource.

The exhibition emphasises that these preservation challenges are not unique to Flag Fen and affect wetland prehistoric sites across Europe.

•You can find out all about Flag Fen Archaeology Park’s current and future activities and exhibitions at https://flagfen.org.uk/events