Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows reveals sneak peak at new play park set to open next month

Fox Play is set to open at the much loved park in October, after construction began earlier this summer.

Nene Park Trust, who run the park, tweeted a video showing some of the new equipment that has been built ready for youngsters to get active and creative.

The video, found at https://twitter.com/NeneParkPboro/status/1440978640418787328, shows bouncing buoys, a four seater seesaw, a tunnel, tyre swings, a zip wire, a toddler & basket swing and a balance beam.

Designed by acclaimed landscape designers Davies White, Fox Play will cover 7,800 m2 and include thirteen different pieces of play equipment incorporating natural materials – water, sand, stone and wood. These will enable children to climb, crawl, slide, swing, splash and fly their way around the play area. In addition, with 230m of new surfaced paths, varied equipment and a range of seating

For more information visit https://www.nenepark.org.uk/

