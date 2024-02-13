Peterborough's Central Library reopens following fire alarm issue
The library was forced to close on health and safety grounds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Central Library in Peterborough has reopened on Tuesday morning (February 13) following an issue with the building’s fire alarm system.
The library was forced to close on Thursday (February 8) while the council waited for contractors came out to repair the faulty system, which left it unsafe for the building to open.
The Peterborough Film Society, which takes place in the John Clare Theatre at the library on Thursday nights was forced to cancel its meeting last week but will return on Thursday (February 15) with a showing of the Oscar-nominated Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.