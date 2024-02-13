News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's Central Library reopens following fire alarm issue

The library was forced to close on health and safety grounds.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT
Central Library in Peterborough has reopened on Tuesday morning (February 13) following an issue with the building’s fire alarm system.

The library was forced to close on Thursday (February 8) while the council waited for contractors came out to repair the faulty system, which left it unsafe for the building to open.

The Peterborough Film Society, which takes place in the John Clare Theatre at the library on Thursday nights was forced to cancel its meeting last week but will return on Thursday (February 15) with a showing of the Oscar-nominated Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.

