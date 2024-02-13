Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Library in Peterborough has reopened on Tuesday morning (February 13) following an issue with the building’s fire alarm system.

The library was forced to close on Thursday (February 8) while the council waited for contractors came out to repair the faulty system, which left it unsafe for the building to open.

