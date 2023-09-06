Peterborough Vegan Market to return to Peterborough for the final time in 2023
Peterborough’s Vegan Market will be returning for the final time in 2023 on Saturday (September 9).
The market will take place at Cathedral Square between 10:30am and 4pm, featuring a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough!”