Peterborough show's 'dedication' to the memory of Thin Lizzy & Ph​​​​​​​il Lynott

More than 150 people filled Peterborough's Parkway Club for Dedication 18, in memory of Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy.
By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST

There were performances from Black Rose (Society), who played the whole of Thin Lizzy’s final Live album from 1983 ‘Life Live’ , XX (2012) XII, Lizzy On The Loose and RiffRaff.

Everyone gave generously and the raffle tickets and live auctions raised £1,450 for the NHS.

Dedication 19 will take place at the Parkway on September 7, 2024.

“This will be an even bigger show as we will be celebrating what would have been Phil Lynott’s 75th birthday and ‘19’ being the title of his last solo single in 1985 before his untimely death on January 4, 1986,” said organiser Terry Naraine.

Photos: Sean Hale

Related topics:PeterboroughNHS