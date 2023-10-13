There were performances from Black Rose (Society), who played the whole of Thin Lizzy’s final Live album from 1983 ‘Life Live’ , XX (2012) XII, Lizzy On The Loose and RiffRaff.

“This will be an even bigger show as we will be celebrating what would have been Phil Lynott’s 75th birthday and ‘19’ being the title of his last solo single in 1985 before his untimely death on January 4, 1986,” said organiser Terry Naraine.