Peterborough set to honour VE Day with special celebrations and beacon lighting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) marks the end of World War II in Europe in 1945. This year is the 80th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of VE Day celebrations have been planned in Peterborough on Thursday (May 8).

On Thursday morning, at just after 9am, Bridge Street will be lit up red, white and blue and the Union Jack flag will be raised outside of the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 9:30pm, there will be a civil service outside the building at 9:30pm with a proclamation from the town crier and the lighting of a beacon.

VE Day 75th anniversary celebrations in 2020.

Singers will be performing throughout the day to entertain shoppers, courtesy of Queensgate, with shops also decorated to mark the special anniversary.

City College Peterborough will be marking VE Day in true vintage style - staff and learners will enjoy a vintage tea party, and the celebrations will include a lunchtime sing-along, a themed quiz, and a photo booth with props for some keepsake snaps.

Classes will also join in with VE Day-themed activities across subjects including maths, history, and creative sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Central Library will have a book display of second world war related books on display, as well as games and craft activities.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “As we mark 80 years since VE Day, I want to thank everyone in Peterborough for coming together to honour the remarkable generation who secured our freedoms.

The way our city has united-through commemorations, community events, and quiet acts of remembrance-shows the true spirit of Peterborough. Our strength lies in our shared pride, gratitude, and commitment to supporting our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

Together, we remember the sacrifices of the past and look forward with hope, ensuring that the values of service and community remain at the heart of our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VE Day Events across Peterborough

Blue Bell, Werrington- Special anniversary food extras, serves at prices from the 1940s.

Duke of Bedford, Thorney- 6:30pm to 10pm. An evening of 40s music, food and the lighting of the community beacon. £5. See www.bookwhen.com/bedfordhall28.

If you are hosting or know of any other VE Day events, please let us know at [email protected].