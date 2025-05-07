Peterborough set to honour VE Day with special celebrations and beacon lighting
A host of VE Day celebrations have been planned in Peterborough on Thursday (May 8).
On Thursday morning, at just after 9am, Bridge Street will be lit up red, white and blue and the Union Jack flag will be raised outside of the Town Hall.
At 9:30pm, there will be a civil service outside the building at 9:30pm with a proclamation from the town crier and the lighting of a beacon.
Singers will be performing throughout the day to entertain shoppers, courtesy of Queensgate, with shops also decorated to mark the special anniversary.
City College Peterborough will be marking VE Day in true vintage style - staff and learners will enjoy a vintage tea party, and the celebrations will include a lunchtime sing-along, a themed quiz, and a photo booth with props for some keepsake snaps.
Classes will also join in with VE Day-themed activities across subjects including maths, history, and creative sessions.
Peterborough Central Library will have a book display of second world war related books on display, as well as games and craft activities.
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “As we mark 80 years since VE Day, I want to thank everyone in Peterborough for coming together to honour the remarkable generation who secured our freedoms.
The way our city has united-through commemorations, community events, and quiet acts of remembrance-shows the true spirit of Peterborough. Our strength lies in our shared pride, gratitude, and commitment to supporting our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.
Together, we remember the sacrifices of the past and look forward with hope, ensuring that the values of service and community remain at the heart of our city.”
VE Day Events across Peterborough
Blue Bell, Werrington- Special anniversary food extras, serves at prices from the 1940s.
Duke of Bedford, Thorney- 6:30pm to 10pm. An evening of 40s music, food and the lighting of the community beacon. £5. See www.bookwhen.com/bedfordhall28.
If you are hosting or know of any other VE Day events, please let us know at [email protected].