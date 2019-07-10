Peterborough’s Louis Smith is coming to Rip It Up – plus drama, comedy and West End musicals

Peterborough’s very own Olympic gymnastics hero Louis Smith will bring his spectacular song and dance show Rip It Up The 70s to his home city as part of the inaugural season at Peterborough New Theatre.

The Strictly winner will be joined by S-Club 7’s Rachel Stevens, Pussycat Dolls’ Melody Thornton and Blue’s Lee Ryan to bring a whole host of 70s nostalgia with all the hits that defined the era.

The show – on Friday, September 20 – is just one highlight of the new theatre operator Selladoor Venues’ brand new autumn season, featuring award-winning West End musicals and drama, music and comedy to something for the kids and, of course, the magical family pantomime.

Kickstarting the summer is Noise Boys (July 25-27) - a show set to get your toes tapping with a perfect fusion of street dance and beat music from the minds that brought you the international sensation The Choir Of Man and GobSmacked.

Other kinds of twists and turns are in store as two of the greatest thrillers of all time come to the stage. Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight starring Martin Shaw sees the detective navigating through the mysterious hazes of fact and fiction, in his pursuit of the truth, and just what is driving Bella Manningham mad? Whilst the longest running show in the world, Mousetrap, the Agatha Christie classic starring Susan Penhaligon, is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat, still asking the question after all these years – Whodunnit?!

Find out what all the ‘Fuzz’ is about as the winner of the Tony Awards’ Triple Crown for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book Avenue Q returns to town in the fur-lariously laugh-out-loud musical with all of your favourite (and unforgettable) characters trying to make sense of life’s burning issues – like what do you do with a BA in English? How do you find your purpose? And is the internet really just for….nevermind!

But be warned this show is not for your little muppets with an age guidance of 14+

Families should ‘Move it’ to see the critically acclaimed Madagascar The Musical. Bringing all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends right out of the zoo and straight to you. Based on the much loved Dreamworks film, join Alex (X Factor Winner Matt Terry) Marty, Melman and Gloria, as they escape New York Zoo to find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Your little ones can also look forward to classic Mr Men and Little Miss On Stage as they leap off the page and onto the stage. Featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Splendid, Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, Dillydale bursts to life in a series of colourful and timeless stories through puppets, music and interactive play.

Direct from the West End, Jorgie Porter and Keith Jack lead the cast of Fame The Musical in its 30th Anniversary tour. The international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. Dig out your legwarmers and find out why Fame really does live forever.

Comedy fans are sure to be on board with the hilarious Boeing Boeing; A brand new, high octane production of this multi-award winning West End and Broadway comedy classic starring Tom Lister, Daniele Casey, Emily Head and Susie Blake .

With comedy legends Ed Byrne and Stewart Lee performing in their one man shows for one night only there is definitely something to tickle your funny bones.

There is music by the score load in Rip It Up the 70s, and one- night special music events include music legends old and new including The Four Tops, We Love Little Mix, A Beautiful Noise, The Rat Pack, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Some Guys Have All The Luck, Arrival -The Hits of ABBA, Mercury The Ultimate Queen Tribute, Nathan Carter, Fast Love a tribute to George Michael, and Paul Carrack.

Wrapping up the season in time for Christmas is this year’s magical family pantomime The Wizard of Oz starring Strictly Champion Katya Jones as Glinda! Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the New Theatre for a high energy show full of popular hits, and lots of audience participation, and all of your favourite panto ingredients.

A peek ahead at 2020 sees the New Year open in a splash of colour as Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat arrives at the theatre in Broadway, whilst John Partridge invites you to join him at at The Kit Kat Club to witness the show-stopping Cabaret.

For show dates and times go to www.newtheatre-peterborough.com or call 01733 852 992.