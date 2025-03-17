Peterborough Pride to return to city this summer

Peterborough Pride is all set to burst into life in the city once again this summer.

The annual celebration will be taking place on July 19 on the Embankment, in the city centre, from 2pm until 10pm.

The event has become synonymous with the Pride March in recent years, which sees hundreds of people proudly marching through the city centre, brining as much colour and making as much noise as possible!

This year’s march to the Embankment will begin from 1pm.

The event will include a main stage showcasing local and national queer acts, a celebration of local Peterborough talent in the ‘Hometown Glory show,’ Tuesgays Tantalising Takeover as well as a number of drag performers.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and can be purchased online at www.outsavvy.com/event/25657/peterborough-pride-july-19th-tickets.

Pride is also running a pay-it forward scheme were people can purchase tickets for people who may not at able to afford to do so themselves.

Volunteers are needed for the event with roles including setup, guiding participants, or supporting activities. If you are interested, email [email protected].

Interested performers should contact [email protected].

