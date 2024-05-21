Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Pride celebration in Peterborough is returning to the Green Backyard.

Peterborough Pride will return to the city in all its glory on June 8.

The event will take place at The Green Backyard on Oundle Road and feature a plethora of local, community and professional acts that will show the city its bright and colourful community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirmed co-hosts include QueerCompère, Mx Holly Would, Teddi the Drag Queen and Luci Collins.

The Pride event at the Green Backyard in 2023.

There will also be a march through the city, starting from 12:30pm where visitors are encouraged to bring, flags, tabards and dress as colourfully at possible.

Drag Queen Teddi, chair of Peterborough Pride, said: “We are thrilled to be able to do pride as many prides throughout the country have had to close due to funding cuts.

"We secured a national lottery community fund bid so we thank everyone who plays the national lottery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers to help guide the parade, set up stalls and lend a hand wherever necessary are welcome, anyone interested can contact [email protected] or visit the Peterborough Pride Facebook page.