Peterborough Pride set for colourful return to city
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough Pride will return to the city in all its glory on June 8.
The event will take place at The Green Backyard on Oundle Road and feature a plethora of local, community and professional acts that will show the city its bright and colourful community.
Confirmed co-hosts include QueerCompère, Mx Holly Would, Teddi the Drag Queen and Luci Collins.
There will also be a march through the city, starting from 12:30pm where visitors are encouraged to bring, flags, tabards and dress as colourfully at possible.
Drag Queen Teddi, chair of Peterborough Pride, said: “We are thrilled to be able to do pride as many prides throughout the country have had to close due to funding cuts.
"We secured a national lottery community fund bid so we thank everyone who plays the national lottery.”
Volunteers to help guide the parade, set up stalls and lend a hand wherever necessary are welcome, anyone interested can contact [email protected] or visit the Peterborough Pride Facebook page.
Visit https://peterboroughpride.co.uk/ for further information.