Peterborough duo to walk under the stars in memory of local jogging legend ‘Aunty’

44-year-old Clare Rendle and 74-year-old Maureen Strachan both from Orton will lace up their trainers on the evening of Saturday 7th October for a 10k walk under the stars to pay tribute to ‘Aunty’ as she was fondly known by all.

“Mum was the type of person that when you went out with her people would always say hello. It could be a friend, neighbours, an ex-pupil from Winyates Primary School where mum volunteered, a customer from Tesco Hampton where she worked for more than 30 years, or someone who recognised her from jogging,” recalls Clare.

“She always made everyone feel welcome and wanted to get to know you that was just her nature. She was so unique too and loved to chat.

Clare Rendle and her mum Antoinette

“As a family we were always very proud of mum and the life she led.

"After she died, the amount of output of love that came in via message, text and phone call, cards and on Facebook was simply amazing and showed to us how many people she touched in her life,” said Clare.

"Antoinette was a wonderful and beautiful caring, compassionate, funny and generous person - who everyone fell in love with.

"In a nutshell, she was simply the best and had a special kind of magic. She cast her spell on so many people," added Maureen.

Clare will be walking alongside her mum's best friend Maureen

Malta-born, Antoinette, who was a founding member of the Bushfield Joggers and well-known for pounding the Peterborough pavements, she spent her final days being cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

“My mum was only at the Sue Ryder Peterborough hospice for a week, but that week she was there it was just amazing. It was such a peaceful and quiet place.

"The staff were so lovely. I can’t praise them enough for how wonderful they were,” said Clare.

“The doctors and nurses spoke to us, they explained everything that was going on. The room was lovely and so too were the gardens she looked out on, where she saw her grandchildren play. These memories are so very precious to us.

"A neighbour once said to me it’s the saddest happiest place and as soon as I walked in, I thought, I totally agree.

“That’s why I signed up to Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough. I’m not an active person, that was mum, but those days of care mum received from the hospice have led me to want to go the miles and help Sue Ryder,” Clare added.

Clare explains how special it will be to step out for Sue Ryder alongside her mum’s best friend, Maureen.

“Maureen and her husband Ian were there for mum from the minute she received her diagnosis and would help myself and my brother Garry to look after mum throughout her illness.

"They were a big part of my mum’s life until the very end and together we made many happy memories with mum."

“The fundraising team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice mentioned the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike to me so I thought I’d ask Maureen if she would like to take part too.

"Straight away she said we should sign up and she jumped at the chance to take on the 10k.

“Mum would love the fact Maureen and I are taking part together. She would be proud, and I know if she had been here, she would want to do it with us!

“My daughter and I both work for Tesco Hampton, just like mum, so we plan to meet a team of Tesco staff along the route, which will be lovely!” Clare added.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough will return to Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday 7th October 2023. Registration begins at 5.30pm with pre-walk warm-up from Clubbercise to help people limber up and build the party atmosphere.

At 7pm walkers sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear and neon face paint will set out on a 5k or 10k route around the tranquil setting of the country park with live music along the way.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special to them.

Crossing the finishing line, walkers will be rewarded with a well-deserved medal and the knowledge that they’ve done something amazing to remember those close.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £6 for children aged 6-17. Children five and under go free.