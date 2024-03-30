Peterborough dance show weekend was out of this World!

​All the youngsters taking part were pupils of the Encore Dance Academy, which is based at Werrington Leisure Centre.

EDA teaches Ballet, Tap, Modern, Streetdance and Acro, and it was all demonstrated in the academy’s biannual show – “Our World” – on the Bretton theatre stage on Saturday and Sunday.

Academy principal Sally Correia said: “All the EDA pupils had a wonderful weekend performing ‘Our World’ at The Cresset theatre .

"The pupils performed three amazing shows on Saturday and Sunday. Pupils age from 2 or 3 years up to the more experienced teenagers and adults. Everyone performed incredibly and we are very proud of them all.”

Free trial lessons are available. See /www.encoredanceacademy.co.uk

